Watch: Shana Tova from PM Netanyahu and Israeli pop star Noa Kirel

Prime Minister teams up with pop star Noa Kirel in video calling on children to obey the coronavirus guidelines 'for a happy new year.'

On the occasion of Rosh Hashanah, Israeli pop star Noa Kirel has produced a special video to encourage the observance of the Health Ministry's corona's guidelines together with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

The film focuses on children and calls on them to adhere to the guidelines: masking, social distancing, hand washing - and most importantly: protecting their grandparents.

In the video, Kirel plays N, the ' good year project manager' who is presented by the prime minister to explain the guidelines to the children.

Prime Minister Netanyahu stated: "I thank Noa for mobilizing for this important national mission, together we will defeat the coronavirus and bring about a happy new year."

Full video (Hebrew)