Jerusalem librarian arrested after being recruited by Hezbollah

Israel’s internal security agency, the Shin Bet, announced Thursday that it has arrested a resident of eastern Jerusalem as part of a larger operation against a terrorist cell operating in the capital and in Ramallah.

The Jerusalem resident, Yasmin Jaber, is an employee of the National Library at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, as is alleged to have been recruited by the Lebanon-based Hezbollah terrorist organization and by Iranian operatives.

Jaber, who lives in the Old City of Jerusalem, is said to have been first noticed by Hezbollah during a conference in Lebanon in 2015, and in 2016 was recruited by Hezbollah and the Quds Force, a wing of the Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps.

After returning to Israel, Jaber was given instructions from her handlers in Hezbollah and the Quds Force. On several occasions, she met with Iranian and Hezbollah operatives during visits to Turkey.

Jaber, the Shin Bet said, was tasked with recruiting female terrorists inside of Israel, with the goal of forming a terrorist cell which would carry out intel work and plan potential terrorist attacks.

Israeli authorities arrested Jaber last month, along with several accomplices from eastern Jerusalem and Ramallah, including Tasnim Elqadi, a resident of Ramallah who operated in recent years out of Turkey.