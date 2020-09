Kippalive releases holiday medley for Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur Watch: Jewish a cappella group Kippalive releases special holiday medley as Israel prepares to enter second lockdown. Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Screenshot Kippalive This Rosh Ha'shana is a little different. We miss the days we could join together in song and celebration. This year more than ever our experience is so personal. Sing, celebrate and pray in your very own way. We hope this gives you the sense of community we all long for.



