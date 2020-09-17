Health Minister: I don't want to lie - it may take time

"There will not be a moment when we say this is it, a sigh of relief, everything is over. The exit from the closure will be gradual."

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein spoke at noon Thursday ahead of the Tishrei holiday closure taking effect tomorrow at 2 p.m.

"Once we get out of the difficult situation we are in, there will be a lot of time for soul-searching. We are currently at war," the minister said.

The minister was asked about the assessments made regarding the possibility of extending the closure, "I do not want to lie to the public, it may take time and we may have to tighten the restrictions."

Minister Edelstein clarified, "There will not be a moment when we say this is it, a sigh of relief, everything is over. The exit from the closure will be gradual, there is a complete plan, the transition from the current restrictions to the traffic light plan will be gradual."