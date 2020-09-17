The Ad Kan Organization warned of an anti-Israel campaign that is being planned by the "Samidoun" organization for between Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur. The campaign is expected to include protests, calls for boycotting Israel, a media blitz, and more.

Ad Kan Organization Director Gilad Ach warned: “Many anti-Israel organizations are working against the State of the Israel with the goal of inflicting damage. We must use the diplomatic tools at our disposal to stop the hatred of Israel and the Jewish People.”

Ad Kan sent a warning to the Foreign Minister, the Diaspora Affairs Minister, and the Strategic Affairs Minister about a large-scale anti-Israel campaign being planned for the coming month. The campaign is organized by the anti-Israel group "Samidoun", which has direct connections to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine. It is currently set to take place between Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur.

In the letter, Ad Kan described the stated goal of the campaign as being to fight against normalization with Israel by the Arab States and advance the Right of Return for Palestinian refugees to all parts of Israel. The campaign is expected to include protests against the Jordanian, Egyptian, and UAE embassies in various countries. It will also involve increasing efforts at boycotting Israel, organizing anti-Israel groups on college campuses and other locations in the US and Europe, advertising against Israel on social media, and more.

Ad Kan warns that the campaign could end up being a significant event that damages Israel’s international standing and threatens the safety of Jews abroad. Specifically, Ad Kan noted, “From past experience, events like this, such as Israel Apartheid Week, have damaged Israel’s reputation and led to threats against Jewish communities.”

In addition, the letter notes that the campaign is to take place between Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, “when Jews celebrate the High Holidays, while at the same time the streets will be filled with hatred of Israel.”

The letter concludes with a recommendation, “The government should prepare to act through all the relevant channels in order to prevent the campaign, or at least minimize its impact as much as possible. The campaign is still in the early planning stages. Now is the time to act in order to avoid what could become a significant problem.”

Gilad Ach added: “Many anti-Israel organizations are working against the State of the Israel, both within her borders and abroad. They have the goal of delegitimizing Israel and damaging her reputation. These organizations must be uprooted, and their activities must be stopped before they get off the ground. That is the only way to mitigate the expected harm to the State of Israel.

“We call on those ministers responsible for Israel’s relationship with foreign countries to fight against these anti-Israel organizations with all the tools at their disposal and develop creative approaches in order to expose these organizations. We cannot remain complacent while the State of Israel and her citizens are besmirched before the world. The planned campaign has not yet started, the ball is in your hands.”