Reporter Avi Yemini sues Australian lockdown police for false arrest, assault

Rebel Media's Avi Yemini: 'Suddenly, a police commander walked up to me, jabbed me in the chest, and ordered his troops to arrest me.'

Rebel Media reporter Avi Yemini has taken the Australian state of Victoria to the Supreme Court — the highest court in the state.

"Just over a week ago, I was reporting the news from a peaceful protest in Melbourne, the most locked-down city in the world," wrote Yemini.

"I had all of my permits and papers in order and I had even been inspected and approved by a roadside police checkpoint. (That’s how crazy Victoria is these days — lockdowns, curfews and police checkpoints.)

"I was reporting on an anti-lockdown protest by citizens fed up with China-style infringements on their civil liberties.

"I wasn’t there to protest — I was there to report, with my camera crew. We were standing with other journalists and I was clearly holding my Rebel News microphone.

"Suddenly, a police commander walked up to me, jabbed me in the chest, and ordered his troops to arrest me. You’ve probably seen the video — I was picked up, smashed to the ground and arrested, and led away in handcuffs.

"For no reason whatsoever.

"I was later grudgingly released by police without charges. But incredibly, late that same night, police came to my family home to threaten me — to tell me I had been put on a “list”, and that police were watching me. This really is like China, isn’t it?

"Well, today I’m fighting back. Not just for my own rights and safety, but for that of all Australians.

"Today I’ve taken the state of Victoria to the Supreme Court — the highest court in the state. In a 9-page Statement of Claim, my civil liberties lawyers outline the illegal misconduct of the police.

"I’ve spent $11,000 on lawyers so far, and that’s just the beginning. By suing the state of Victoria, I’ve kicked a hornet’s nest. Premier Dan Andrews has been governing like a little tyrant, and if anything he’ll probably try to smash me even harder now. As you can see in the lawsuit, it’s not the first time his police have come for me.

"That’s why this lawsuit is so important. If other Australians follow my lead, and maybe even other people around the world, and stand up for our freedoms, these brutal lock-downs will have to stop."