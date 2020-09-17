Disdainful jest at John Kerry's expense

After signing of peace agreements, surfers upload Kerry 2016 statement: 'There will be no peace in Middle East without the Palestinians'.

Shortly after the ceremony on the White House lawn where the normalization agreements were signed with the UAE and Bahrain, vigilant surfers posted on social media a speech delivered by former Secretary of State John Kerry, in 2016.

The netizens noted that in his speech, Kerry asserted that "there will be no peace in the Middle East without the Palestinians" and attached sardonic comments to the clip.

Speaking in 2016, Kerry said, "There will be no separate peace between Israel and the Arab world. I want to make that very clear to all of you. I've heard some prominent politicians in Israel sometimes say, 'Well, the Arab world is somewhere else now. We just have to reach out to them. We can work on a few things with the Arab world and we'll deal with the Palestinians. No, no, no, and no,' said Kerry then.

He went on to add that "I can tell you, I reaffirmed that last week when I talked to the leaders of the Arab community, there will be no advance and separate peace with the Arab world without the Palestinian process and Palestinian peace. Everybody needs to understand that. It's a difficult reality."

Kerry's clip was first uploaded to social media by Udi Aventhal, a senior at the Institute for Policy and Strategy, and soon went viral. "John Kerry with a 2016 statement about the Middle East aging like milk in a sauna," wrote Noam Bloom, one of the editors of the American Tablet magazine.

Rebecca Heinrich, a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute, wrote "just the opposite; it's amazing." National Review reporter Pradip Shanker added that "Has anyone ever been mistaken in a more cruel way than this?"

Also a JTA news agency reporter, Joel Patlin, added an ironic tweet and wrote "I was wondering why there isn't a single tweet praising the signing of the historic peace deals yesterday on John Kerry's Twitter account. Now I know. It's scary to see how many foreign policy experts were wrong. But it is even more outrageous that few of them even admit it."