UAE amb to UN: 'Halting annexation' part of deal with Israel

Speaking on the "Good Morning Israel" program of Efi Triger on Galei Tzahal, the ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the United Nations Lana Zaki Nusseibeh stated that "halting annexation is part of the agreement" with Israel.

"You are aware that halting the annexation is part of this agreement, in order to allow the viability of the two states solution".

At the same time, she said that "We respect the Palestinian Authority views, but ultimately it's a sovereign decision of the UAE."

Nusseibeh also emphasized that "We fully expect that the arms deal with Trump will be completed".