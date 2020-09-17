Corona closure: All the restrictions and exceptions

Gov't approves new regulations, including restriction of 500 meters from home. Public sector work will be reduced.

The government last night approved in a telephone poll regulations to deal with the coronavirus, as well as regulations limiting the number of workers in the public sector.

This is in continuation of the government's decision last Sunday for a closure starting this Friday at 2 pm.

The regulations specify the exact rules that must be observed during the days of the outline and include restrictions on leaving one’s place of residence:

It is allowed to leave one’s place of residence, up to a distance of only 500 meters.

However, this restriction allows access to the public space (including parks and playgrounds) within 500 meters.

In addition, one can go beyond the 500-meter range and back to the house for one of the following purposes:

• Arrival of an employee / soldier at his place of work

• Equipping with medicines, food and essential products and services

• Assisting a person with difficulty or distress

• Medical treatment, psychological treatment, complementary medicine treatment (with only one patient) and access to welfare frameworks and essential social care

• Going to the Knesset /a demonstration / legal proceedings / blood donation

• Going out for a sporting activity of an individual or people living together - without a distance limit, and provided that going out to the activity is from the place of residence, not by car.

• Departure to attend a funeral or brit milah ceremony

• A woman going to the mikveh

• A prayer leader (cantor or shofar blower) who has received permission from the Ministry of Religious Affairs to participate in the prayers of the holiays.

• Essential care for animals

• Transfer of a minor between parents who do not live together, or transfer of a minor, whose single parent leaves for a vital need, to the care of another person

• Arriving at an educational day framework whose activities are allowed (special education, children of essential workers)

• Departure to the airport for a flight outside Israel, 8 hours before the flight

• Departure of residents in welfare frameworks, with disabilities, for visits to first-degree relatives, and visits by family members in the frameworks.

• Departure of first-degree family members to commemorate the victims of the Yom Kippur War

Exit to prayer, even according to the outline of the High Holidays - is subject to a distance limit of 500 meters

In the period from the 5th of Tishrei (September 23) to the 13th day of Tishrei (October 1), departure from the place of residence is also permitted for the purchase of four species, products for the construction of a sukkah and for the custom of kaparot. Likewise in this period it is permitted to open a place to sell these items or to fulfill the custom of kaparot.

Limit of stay

• It is prohibited to stay in another person's residence (not for a permitted purpose such as doing work or assisting a person with difficulty).

• Staying on the beach is prohibited, except for the purpose of permitted exercise activity only (of a single person / persons living together, arriving from the place of residence and not by car)

Rules of conduct in public space

• Prohibition of gatherings - up to 10 people in a closed space and 20 in the open

• Maintain a distance of 2 m between person to person as much as possible

• Restrictions on the number of passengers in a vehicle - up to 3 people (excluding people living together), and an additional passenger on each additional rear bench.

Restrictions on commercial, recreational and leisure activities

It is forbidden to open businesses and places open to the public (including commerce, restaurants, swimming pools, gyms, hairdressers, beauty salons, places of entertainment and leisure, hotels) as well as receiving customers at the workplace. There is no restriction on an employee entering the business not for the purpose of opening it to the public (for example, for performing maintenance work, arranging goods, etc.).

Exceptions:

• Essential stores: food stores, optics, pharmacy and hygiene products, home maintenance products, laundry, communication products and labs for repairing communication products and computers.

• Receiving customers in essential workplaces, regarding essential service that cannot be received remotely (postal services, bank, etc.).

• Hotels and accommodation units - when the place serves as a residential alternative (long or short term) for those who rent the place (eg, foreign workers, etc.) - without the use of public areas, pools, etc .; In addition, this exception includes hotels for the isolated, or hotels intended for the use of patients and families, alongside a medical institution.

• A place used for the training of a professional competitive athlete, approved by the Director General of the Ministry of Culture and Sports.

It will be clarified - that only food stores and essential stores listed above are allowed to operate within a mall or market.

Outline of prayers on Rosh Hashana and Yom Kippur:

One may reach a place where public prayers are held only within a distance of 500 meters from one’s place of residence.

In open space - in regular groups of up to 20 people, with distance between the groups and physical marking, and empty seat between people who do not live together, and with no serving food.

In closed building - seating in complexes in fixed groups of up to 25/10 (depending on orange/red area), plastic partitions between the complexes, keeping distance between the complexes, placing a sign with the number of worshipers allowed, place size, and operating rules, keeping 2 chairs between people, and with no serving food.

Permitted occupancy for prayer in a building on High Holy Days:

- In red areas - for the first 2 entrances up to 30 people, for each additional entrance another 20 people.

- In orange areas - 50 people per entrance.

In any case, the number of people shall not exceed the ratio of one person per 4 square meters of the area designated for prayer.

Public Transport

Passenger Restrictions:

• In a city bus with a service line - 32 passengers;

• An intercity bus on a service line - 30 passengers;

• In an extended (accordion) on a service line - 50 passengers;

• Minibus - 50% of the number specified in the vehicle license;

• On national train - 50% of the number of seats;

• On Carmelit - 50% of the number of seats;

• By special bus transportation - 30 passengers;

• In all other land vehicles - 50% of the number specified in the vehicle license;

• By taxi: the driver and one other passenger or the driver and two passengers - if one of the passengers is a person who needs an escort, all this except people living in the same place.

Special instructions for passengers:

• A passenger may not eat during his time in a land vehicle, unless it is necessary to maintain his health.

• A passenger on public transport will pay for the trip by way of validating the ticket independently and will not purchase a ticket from the driver; Notwithstanding the foregoing, senior citizens, escorts for the blind, and passengers on protected service lines in the Judea and Samaria area will be able to purchase tickets from the driver.

• The operator of land transportation will employ ushers who will ensure compliance with the provisions of these regulations; The ushers will wear clothes identified with the operating company that do not attempt to imitate police uniforms, and will wear a name tag that includes indicating their role as ushers in a conspicuous manner.

On buses: a passenger may not sit in the two rows in the first row behind the driver and in the two seats next to them, unless there is a partition at least 180 cm high between the driver's seat and the seats behind him, as far as possible allowing ready access to him;

• When traveling on an intercity bus on a service line, no standing will be allowed;

• When traveling on a city bus on a service line, standing in the front row behind the driver will not be allowed;

• In a taxi: A passenger may not sit in the seats next to the driver, unless there is a nylon partition between the driver's seat and the seats next to him.

• In all means of transport where a window can be opened - the trip will take place with open windows.

By train: Voucher for the pre-booked train together with the travel ticket. The voucher will include the passenger's ID number and departure station, destination station, date and time of travel. Israel Railways will keep the information received under this regulation securely, will not use it, and will not transfer it except for the purpose of issuing a boarding pass for the train and for transferring it to the Health Ministry for an epidemiological investigation and will delete it 20 days after receipt.

The government also approved regulations limiting the number of public sector workers. The regulations stipulate that the number of employees staying in government ministries, local authorities, and religious councils shall not exceed ten employees or 50% of the workforce at a time, whichever is higher. The activity in the private sector that does not receive an audience will continue as usual, under the "purple badge" restrictions.

The government has approved regulations designed to limit the number of employees in government ministries, local authorities, and religious councils due to the coronavirus outbreak. According to the regulations, starting on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 2:00 PM, the public sector will move to emergency format, which will allow the provision of essential services to the citizen but reduce the workforce in the workplace by about 50%. The other employees will work, as far as possible, from home or in the employment arrangements agreed between the Commissioner of Wages and Employment Agreements and the Chairman of the New Histadrut.

In order to ensure essential activity of the bodies and maintain provision of essential services to citizens, the Civil Service Commissioner, the Interior Ministry Director, and the Religious Affairs Ministry Director may order an increase in the number of employees allowed to stay at the workplace.

This restriction does not apply to the private sector, which will continue to operate in accordance with the purple badge, provided that no more than 10 people are physically present at meetings held in the workplace.