On the floor of the plane: Binyamin Netanyahu

Photo from flight back to Israel shows PM sleeping on a mattress placed on the floor of the plane, with an open book next to his head.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu was photographed sleeping on a mattress that was placed on the floor of the plane during his flight back from Washington to Israel.

The photo was taken by one of the members of the Prime Minister's entourage and circulated on social media. It appears as though Netanyahu fell asleep while reading a book, since an open book is seen next to him in the picture.

The Prime Minister and his family initially asked to fly to Washington on a private plane for fear of being infected with coronavirus, but retracted their request in light of much public criticism.

Ultimately, Netanyahu took off for the historic ceremony in the White House on an El Al plane with the entire Israeli entourage.

The picture of Netanyahu sleeping on the floor of the plane aroused much interest on social media. Journalist Yinon Magal wrote, “I hope at least that the political reporters and their news desks are happy that a Prime Minister returning from a historic peace agreement in the White House is sleeping on the floor. What a darling, he fell asleep with a book."