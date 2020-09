Travel during a pandemic, preparations for Rosh Hahanah and the reflection of all of us having been created in the image of God.

Rabbi Yitzchak Michelson is joined this week by his wife Leah as they discuss the issues of travel during a pandemic, as well as preparations for Rosh Hahanah.

The focus of the show is from Parsha Nitzavim tied together with Kabbalah and a section of Rebbe Nachman’s Likutei Moharan.

All of these point us to our true faces, which are a reflection of all of us having been created in the image of God.