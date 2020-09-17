A new dawn awaits us on the Temple Mount

A brand new year is about to be born, and with it, all our hopes and aspirations, as Rosh Hahanah presents to all of us the opportunity to reunite with who we are today and who we wish to be tomorrow and in the year ahead.

Take advantage of Rosh Hahanah - hear the voice of the shofar as it reads your soul and renews your spirit - and reach for the stars! G-d is renewing His faith in us as we take our rightful places in His creation.

Shana Tova uMetuka - may we all be blessed with a Sweet and wonderful new year - a year of health, happiness, love and accomplishment.