A symphonic tribute to the UAE

The Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra this week recorded a special rendition of the United Arab Emirates anthem in Arabic, performed by singer Ziv Yehezkel and conducted by pianist and conductor Nizar Elkhater.

The ensemble of over 40 orchestra players, who followed the social distancing guidelines, gathered to record the moving tribute. As is well known, the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra is accustomed to performing a classical Western repertoire and views performing the anthem in Arabic as a professional and artistic challenge.

The recording took place on Tuesday in the Henry Crown Hall at the Jerusalem Theater.

Ofer Amsalem, CEO of the Orchestra, said, "Like all the people of Israel, we in the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra are very happy over the signing of the peace agreement with the United Arab Emirates. As a tribute, we decided to make an exciting and unique recording of the anthem, from Jerusalem the capital to the residents of the United Arab Emirates with love. We hope that we will soon be able to perform the anthem and another repertoire on the stage of the large concert hall in Abu Dhabi."