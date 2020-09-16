Synagogue in Scotland nearly a century old named protected property

Historic synagogue in Scotland that has been eyed by developers has been listed as a protected building.

Langside Synagogue in Glasgow was built in 1927 and is one of only two Eastern European-style synagogues in the United Kingdom, the BBC reported.

There has been discussion recently about reopening the building to serve a new Jewish community growing in the area, according to the report.

More than 840 groups and individuals supported the proposal to protect the building.

As a protected building, developers would be required to take into account the building’s “special architectural or historic interest.”

The interior of the building includes decorative details, woodcarving and wall painting in a folk-art style that was similar to synagogues in Poland, Ukraine and Romania, the BBC reported, citing the South Glasgow Heritage Environment Trust.