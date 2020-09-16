Rivlin: This is a second chance - it may be the last one

President addresses the nation ahead of closure. "The trust of the people is beyond value. We must do everything to restore confidence."

President Reuven Rivlin on Wednesday addressed the nation in a speech ahead of the expected closure starting on Friday.

Rivlin said he understood the feeling that the government had not acted "satisfactorily" to "save lives, to reduce infection, to rescue the economy" in the aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak.

"You, the citizens of Israel, deserve a safety net that the country gives you. Decision-makers, government ministries, policy implementers must work for you and only for you. To save lives, to reduce infection, to rescue the economy.



"I understand the feeling that none of these were done satisfactorily. And now, today, my fellow Israelis, we are forced to pay the price again.



"I think of those with mental health issues in hostels, of soldiers, of parents in old-age homes. The lockdown means that our ability to live together, to celebrate together, to mourn together, to pray together, to fulfill our most basic human needs together – all these are harmed," Rivlin said.

He warned the government that this may be its last chance to restore the public's trust.

"I am sharing these feelings with you, and at the same time I would like us to raise our heads and believe.



"Since the outbreak of the pandemic, I have gone to where the battle is being fought and met with those who care for you, my fellow Israelis, and are doing everything to win this battle, and I ask you – put your trust in them.



"And from here, I want to say to the government of Israel – its leaders, ministers and advisors: the trust of the people is beyond value. We must do everything to restore personal, medical and economic confidence to our fellow citizens.



"This is a second chance and we must take it because we will not, I fear, get a third one.



"We must refrain from blaming other parts of the society as if one sector is ‘responsible’ for spreading the disease," Rivlin added. "Every group and community in our society plays a crucial role in our combined strength and in our ability to win this battle."



'We will not prevail through finger pointing and toxic accusations. Only together."