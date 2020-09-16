40 IDF guns stolen

About 40 guns were stolen from a weapons depot at an IDF Northern Command base. Following the incident, a joint investigation was opened by the Israel Police and the IDF and a gag order was imposed on the theft.

The results of a preliminary investigation of the incident was presented last Friday to Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi. The Chief of Staff noted that the initial investigation revealed that this was a very serious incident in which a number of failures, malfunctions and errors were found to have occurred.

The Chief of Staff has instructed the establishment of a commission of inquiry headed by an officer with the rank of colonel, whose purpose is to examine these issues in depth. The commission is required to submit its conclusions in about a month.

Kochavi stated that the initial investigation shows that during the past year, actions have been taken whose purpose is to address the security problems in the base, including in a way that is unique to the armory complex. However, these measures did not succeed in preventing the theft of dozens of weapons.

He also stated that decisions regarding command and personal would be made after the conclusions of the commission of inquiry are presented in a month's time.