Motti Isaak, CEO of the Holy Land Redemption Fund, spoke at the "Together for the Jordan Valley" event in the community of Ma'ale Ephraim organized by the Holy Land Redemption Fund, and broadcast live on Arutz Sheva.

Isaak stressed the importance of the Jewish People's redemption of lands in the Jordan Valley.

"Here we are in the Jordan Valley – the eastern border of western Eretz Yisrael, and through which the River Jordan flows. Only a few kilometers from here – at Gilgal – the Jewish people crossed the river as they entered the Promised Land. This too was liberated in the Six-Day War and today it is Israel's security border.

"It's a huge area that rises from the Dead Sea in the Negev to Beit Shean in the north and represents a natural continuation of the mountains of Samaria and Binyamin which slope down to the valley. We all pass through here on our way from Jerusalem to Tiberias and the Sea of Galilee.

"We are here today because our precious, historic Jordan Valley needs a boost!

"While the other liberated areas enjoy population growth and economic development, the Jordan Valley has been somewhat left behind. This area needs special investment and that is why we set up the Holy Land Redemption Fund, to achieve the sacred goal of strengthening and building this unique stretch of historical and Biblical real estate.

"Since the time of Abraham, the Jewish people have been redeeming lands in Eretz Yisrael, and so too throughout the Modern Zionist era. Since we returned to our homeland, much land has been redeemed in Judea and Samaria and generations of families are now living in these areas.

"Our NGO aims to redeem land in the Jordan Valley and develop the population and the local economy on all levels. We view this as a sacred task because it will hugely reinforce our hold on the valley and the region as a whole.

"We want to bring more Israelis to live here. We want to develop agriculture and clean industries. That's what we did in Judea and Samaria – private initiatives that convinced the authorities to help us – and that's what we want to do in the Jordan Valley, with you – our friends and partners from all over the globe!

"Dear friends, I am deeply moved and grateful to the Almighty for the opportunity we have to share the idea of continued Land redemption with you here today. We would love to welcome you here in the amazing Jordan Valley once it becomes possible again," Isaak said.