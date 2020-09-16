The reason for the High Holidays lockdown

The Coronavirus National Information and Knowledge Center published data Wednesday on the factors considerations which led to the decision to implement a nationwide lockdown during the High Holidays, centering on a significant increase in morbidity in the general sector.

"In recent weeks, there has been an increase in national morbidity, which is reflected in a high percentage of positive tests along with a significant increase in the number of tests. Analysis of the morbidity data shows that along with the high morbidity levels known so far in two sectors, - the Arab and haredi communities - in recent weeks there has been a significant increase in morbidity in the general sector," the report stated.

The document stated that "this increase is reflected in both the percentage of positive tests and the number of new verified cases. An examination of the geographical spread of the disease also clearly shows that the trend of morbidity in the general sector is increasing."

The National Information Center pointed to morbidity among children as one of the main challenges currently facing Israel. "Since the start of the school year, there has been a significant increase in morbidity among adolescents (10-19), which is probably due to the opening of the education system. "The fact that this age group is characterized by silent morbidity increases its ability to be a major engine for an increase in general morbidity, while its characteristics make it difficult to curb this ability."

"The bottom line, the rise in morbidity in Israel in recent days is not only focused within the Arab and haredi sectors but within the general population, and in order to reduce it, it is necessary to impose restrictions and guidelines that will apply to all sectors in Israel," the report said.

Earlier, the government voted to close the education system on Thursday, following pressure from Coronavirus Czar Ronni Gamzu.

The government voted via telephone to shutter the entire school system, with the exception of special education, on Thursday, a day before the nationwide lockdown goes into effect.

On Sunday, the government had voted to allow schools to remain open until Friday, rejecting a Health Ministry request to close schools on Wednesday.

But after Gamzu objected, the government reconsidered its decision Tuesday night, and on Wednesday announced that schools would be closed Thursday.

A total of 5,523 new cases of the coronavirus were diagnosed Tuesday, after a record-breaking 55,734 tests were administered, with 9.9% of tests returning positive, down from 10.4% a day earlier.

That raises the total number of infections reported since the pandemic began to 166,794, of which, 122,785 ended in recovery.

There are currently 42,862 active cases, with 41,709 being treated at home or in coronavirus hotels, with 1,153 patients hospitalized.

Of those, 535 are in serious condition, with a further 213 in moderate condition, and 138 on ventilators.

Eight coronavirus-related fatalities were reported Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 1,147