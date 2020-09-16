Genesis Prize releases short list of nominees

Short list of nominees for the 2021 Genesis Prize released.

The Genesis Prize Foundation (GPF) released today the short list of nominees for the 2021 Genesis Prize and invited the global Jewish community to participate in the selection of next year’s winner.

The seven individuals on the list have been selected from over 4,000 names nominated by more than 45,000 people worldwide and include:

· Justice of the United States Supreme Court Elena Kagan (US)

· Actor, producer, director and vocal critic of social media platforms Sacha Baron Cohen (UK)

· Singer and actress Barbra Streisand (US)

· Theologian, author and former Chief Rabbi of the UK Lord Jonathan Sacks (UK)

· Actress, producer and advocate for the empowerment of young women Gal Gadot (Israel)

· Founder of Salesforce, owner of Time Magazine, and mega-philanthropist Marc Benioff (US)

· Film director, producer and screenwriter Steven Spielberg (US)

The seven short-listed nominees have been selected as a result of a month-long global online nominations campaign. For the first time since the Prize was awarded in 2013, the process was open to the public. Voting, which starts today, will be conducted online.

The 2021 Laureate will be announced early next year, along with the philanthropic initiative to which the $1 million prize, and possibly additional matching funds, will be directed.