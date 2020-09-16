Hit Israeli series ‘Fauda’ will be back for 4th season

Popular series focusing on undercover commando unit embedded in Palestinian Arab community returns for another season.

Lovers of the hit Israeli television series “Fauda” have something to look forward to — Season 4.

The show’s official Instagram page featured the announcement of another season on Monday.

“The news we’ve all been waiting for! Fauda will be back for Season 4! See you all soon!” read the post alongside a photo of actors Lior Raz and Marina Maximilian mugging for the camera. Raz, who also is a co-creator of the series, plays Doron. Maximilian is his current love interest.

“Fauda” focuses on an undercover commando unit of the Israeli army whose members embed themselves in the Palestinian Arab community, gathering intelligence and preventing terror attacks.

Netflix picked up the show in 2016, the year after its start in Israel.

Both of the show’s creators — Avi Issacharoff, the Arab affairs reporter for the English-language Times of Israel news website, and Raz — served in the army unit depicted in the series.