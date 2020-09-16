Italian lawmaker nominates Netanyahu for Nobel Peace Prize

Netanyahu receives nomination for Nobel Peace Prize for signing peace deal with UAE and Bahrain, cultivating ties with Saudi Arabia.

An Italian lawmaker nominated Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu for the Nobel Peace Prize Tuesday in recognition of his efforts to achieve a peace agreement with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

Paolo Grimoldi, an Italian member of Parliament who is considered a friend of the Jewish State, submitted the nomination after Netanyahu signed the Abraham Accords together with United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, and Bahrain Foreign Minister Abdullatif al-Zayani at the White House yesterday.

Grimoldi argued that Netanyahu's cultivation of ties with Saudi Arabia, which has allowed flights between Israel and the UAE to fly over its airspace, further showed why he deserved to receive the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize.

The Young Likud movement also sought to nominate Netanyahu for the Nobel Peace Prize, although Grimoldi submitted his nomination first.

“We in Young Likud believe it would be fitting for the prime minister to receive the recognition he deserves for working hard to achieve regional peace and create a new Middle East,” Young Likud chairman Moshiko Passal wrote to 2005 Nobel economics laureate, Yisrael Aumann on Monday in a request that he nominate Netanyahu for the Peace Prize.

Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump was also nominated for the Nobel Peace Price for his role in brokering the Abraham Accords.