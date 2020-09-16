Hamas threatens Israel following retaliatory airstrikes

'The occupation will pay the price', Hamas vows, saying it will 'increase' its attacks on Israel after IDF retaliates for rocket attacks.

The Gaza-based Hamas terrorist organization threatened Israel on Wednesday, vowing to ‘increase’ its attacks on the Jewish state if Israel continues to retaliate for terrorist attacks on Israeli cities.

"The occupation will pay the price for any aggression against our people or resistance sites and the response will be direct," Hamas announced Wednesday morning.

“We will increase and expand our response to the extent that the occupation persists in its aggression.”

Hamas issued the statement after IDF warplanes struck Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip, including a bunker, a weapons production facility, and a terrorist training camp.

The IDF carried out the airstrikes in retaliation for two waves of rocket attacks Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

Thirteen rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip towards Israel early Wednesday morning, with eight of the rockets being downed by Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system, with the remaining five landing in open spaces and causing no injury or damage.



On Tuesday, six Israelis were injured in the first wave of rocket attacks, including two who suffered serious injuries