Violent robbery in Bnei Brak

A violent robbery occurred Wednesday morning at a change place on Bnei Brak's Shamai Street.

Initial investigations show that the amount of money taken was not a large sum, and that the robber threw the money behind him as he escaped the scene.

Police forces called to the scene attempted to follow the robber, and took the security cameras.

"A short time ago, Israel Police's hotline received a report about a robbery at a money-changing business on Shamai Street in Bnei Brak," a police statement read.

"Initial investigations show that the suspect entered the store, attacked the owner, and took money. He later escaped. Police forces arrived at the scene and at this stage they are searching the area for the suspect. At the same time, police investigators are at the scene, collecting evidence at the scene and investigating the incident."

Three men, residents of Bnei Brak, Tel Aviv, and Jaljulia, have been arrested on suspicion of involvement in the robbery and taken to the police station for interrogation.