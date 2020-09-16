Ahead of lockdown, organization distributes food packages to the needy

Ahead of Rosh Hashana (the Jewish New Year), Minister of Labor, Social Affairs, and Social Services Itzik Shmuli visited Jerusalem’s Pantry Packers, Colel Chabad's food preparation, packing, and distribution facility.

Colel Chabad is Israel’s longest-running social services organization, and has been operating since 1788.

Joined by Colel Chabad Israel Director Rabbi Mendy Blau, Shmuli helped pack food packages and learned about the unique challenges facing the effort this year. The two discussed the long-standing partnership that the Ministry has with Colel Chabad, which has been tasked with implementing the National Food Security Initiative all around the country.

Over twenty thousand packages will be distributed over the course of this week, in preparation for the holidays.

“Yes, we’re living under limitations and lockdowns, but maybe this effort can help bring a smile to families and I’m proud to visit this site that is a factory producing the charity of the State of Israel,” Shmuli said.