Bezalel Smotrich: 'I prefer Bennett to Netanyahu for prime minister'

'Netanyahu said peace must be made from a place of power, I'm definitely happy about normalization agreements,' MK Smotrich says.

MK Bezalel Smotrich (Yamina) on Wednesday morning responded to the normalization agreements which the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain have made with Israel.

"I am definitely happy, the question is only the price, but for sure I'm happy," he told Galei Israel Radio. "We received a painful reminder yesterday, in the south. [Prime Minister Binyamin] Netanyahu said that peace must be made from a place of power."

He added that he prefers MK Naftali Bennett, chairman of the Yamina party, over Netanyahu for the position of prime minister.

"Yamina is made up of two parties. One is Bennett's, and he has high aspirations and that's good. Certainly I prefer Bennett as prime minister over Netanyahu. And then there's the National Union, which is a clearly Religious Zionist party."

On Tuesday, Smotrich said that Netanyahu is "hiding" the true cost of the agreements.

"Whenever someone buys something new and nice you can congratulate him, but you can also ask how much it cost so as to be sure he wasn't swindled or charged an exorbitant price. and these sorts of agreements come with a price," Smotrich claimed then.

"Netanyahu is hiding it and that in itself is suspicious and worrying," he added. "And while he is hiding, the partners in the agreement, they explicitly say that a commitment has been made to stop the application of sovereignty and actually return to the leftist nonsense discourse on the Palestinian state."

"No one has the right to give up the Land of Israel. The entire Land of Israel is ours."