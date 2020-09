Donning kippas, dozens of attendees at Abraham Accords signing gather for afternoon prayers on White House lawn.

Dozens of attendees at the signing of the Abraham Accords at the White House Tuesday joined in afternoon mincha prayers on the White House lawn.

The worshippers included a number of Republican party activists and senior American Jewish officials.

The mincha prayers were held on the White House lawn shortly after the ceremony for the signing of the peace deals between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, and Israel and Bahrain.





