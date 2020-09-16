Gov't votes to close schools as new infections rise to 5,523

1,153 coronavirus patients hospitalized with 535 in serious condition as death toll reaches 1,147. Gov't orders schools to close Thursday.

The Israeli government voted Wednesday morning to close the education system on Thursday, following pressure from Coronavirus Czar Ronni Gamzu.

The government voted via telephone to shutter the entire school system, with the exception of special education, on Thursday, a day before the nationwide lockdown goes into effect.

On Sunday, the government had voted to allow schools to remain open until Friday, rejecting a Health Ministry request to close schools on Wednesday.

But after Gamzu objected, the government reconsidered its decision Tuesday night, and on Wednesday announced that schools would be closed Thursday.

A total of 5,523 new cases of the coronavirus were diagnosed Tuesday, after a record-breaking 55,734 tests were administered, with 9.9% of tests returning positive, down from 10.4% a day earlier.

That raises the total number of infections reported since the pandemic began to 166,794, of which, 122,785 ended in recovery.

There are currently 42,862 active cases, with 41,709 being treated at home or in coronavirus hotels, with 1,153 patients hospitalized.

Of those, 535 are in serious condition, with a further 213 in moderate condition, and 138 on ventilators.

Eight coronavirus-related fatalities were reported Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 1,147.