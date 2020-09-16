Pelosi vows to ensure Israel can maintain its qualitative military edge

House Speaker welcomes agreements with Bahrain and UAE, but also expresses concern over potential sale of F-35 jets to the UAE.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday welcomed the signing of normalization agreements between Israel and Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, but also expressed concern over the potential sale of F-35 jets to the UAE.

In a statement, Pelosi vowed to ensure that Israel can maintain its qualitative military edge.

“Today is an important day, as America welcomes the signing of agreements between Israel and the UAE and Bahrain,” Pelosi said.

“As we learn more about the full details of both agreements, questions remain – specifically, regarding the commitment that the UAE has received from the Trump Administration to purchase American-made F-35 aircraft. The U.S. Congress, on a bipartisan basis, will be watching and monitoring to ensure that Israel can maintain its qualitative military edge in the region,” she added.

Recent reports indicated that, as part of the agreement between Israel and the UAE, the US would be selling F-35s to the UAE

President Donald Trump said during a White House news conference several weeks ago that the UAE was interested in buying F-35 jets.

“They have the money and they would like to order quite a few F-35s,” he added.

A subsequent report indicated that the Trump administration has accelerated a push to sell the F-35 stealth fighter and advanced armed drones to the United Arab Emirates.

After news of the arms sale became public, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu repeatedly denied that he had given assurances to the Trump administration that Israel would not oppose the Emirati arms deal.

A subsequent New York Times report quoted officials who said that Netanyahu privately went along with the plan for the Trump administration to sell advanced weapons to the United Arab Emirates, despite publicly saying later that he opposed the arms deal.

In her statement on Tuesday, Pelosi also noted the details in the agreements regarding the suspension of Israeli moves to apply sovereignty over Judea and Samaria.

“The House continues to support a real and lasting peace between Israel and the Palestinians which must, as House Resolution 326 states, ‘expressly endorse a two-state solution as its objective and discourage steps by either side that would put a peaceful end to the conflict further out of reach, including unilateral annexation of territory or efforts to achieve Palestinian statehood status outside the framework of negotiations with Israel,’” she wrote.

“As we acknowledge this important step, we strongly support Israel and all those in the region who strive to pave the way to peace.”

Netanyahu insisted following the announcement of the agreement with the UAE that it did not mark the end of his sovereignty plan, but is merely a temporary delay. US President Donald Trump, however, later asserted that Israel agreed not to apply sovereignty over Judea and Samaria as part of the agreement.



