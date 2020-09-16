Minister Regev speaks to Bahraini counterpart

The two discuss cooperation in various sectors of transportation following agreement between two countries.

Bahrain’s minister of transportation and telecommunications spoke to Transportation Minister Miri Regev on Tuesday, Reuters reported, citing Bahrain’s state news agency BNA.

Ministers Kamal bin Ahmed and Regev “discussed cooperation in the various sectors of transportation, in addition to methods of development and their future impact on the economies of the region,” BNA said.

The conversation came hours after Israel and Bahrain, alongside the United Arab Emirates, signed normalization agreements at the White House in Washington.

Bahrain's interior minister said on Monday that normalizing ties with Israel protects Bahrain's interests and strengthens its strategic partnership with the United States.

"It is not an abandonment of the Palestinian cause ... it is to strengthen Bahrainis' security and their economic stability," minister Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa said in a statement quoted by Reuters.

"Iran has chosen to behave in a dominating way in several forms and has become a constant danger that harms our internal security," Khalifa continued, adding that it was wise to forestall dangers.

Also on Monday, Defense Minister Benny Gantz spoke with his Bahraini counterpart, Lieutenant-General Abdulla bin Hassan Al-Nuaimi.

The two discussed the importance of the Abraham Accords and of the growing normalization with Israel to regional stability in the Middle East, and talked about their mutual expectation that a close partnership be established between the two defense ministries, which will contribute to both countries’ capabilities, and to maintaining regional security.





