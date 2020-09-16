534 coronavirus cases in serious condition, 134 on respirators

To date, 1,147 people have died in Israel from coronavirus, eight of them since Monday at midnight.

164,402 people have been diagnosed in the State of Israel as having been infected with the coronavirus since the pandemic broke out in Israel this past March, according to data published by the Ministry of Health on Tuesday night.

The number of patients who have recovered so far stands at 120,727, and the number of active cases currently stands at 42,528.

As of Tuesday night, 1,153 coronavirus patients are hospitalized in Israeli hospitals, while the rest of the cases are treated in their homes or in coronavirus hotels around the country.

534 of those hospitalized are in serious condition, and 134 of those are on respirators. 213 are in moderate condition.