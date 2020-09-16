Bennett in Ashdod: A great miracle happened here

MK Bennett near scene of rocket fall in Ashdod: It is possible to create a different reality here.

Yamina chairman and former Defense Minister MK Naftali Bennett on Tuesday evening visited the location of a rocket explosion in the city of Ashdod earlier in the evening.

The Yamina chairman spoke with residents and visited businesses in the city affected by the economic crisis.

MK Bennett said near the site where the rocket exploded, "A great miracle happened here tonight. The distance from here to a great disaster that will lead us to war is very short."

"Many years of loss of deterrence have led us to this situation but I do not want the residents of the south to despair and think it is their fate," he added.

"It will not be easy, but it is possible to create a different reality here," the former Defense Minister told residents.

Earlier on Tuesday, terrorists from Gaza fired rockets at Ashkelon and Ashdod as the signing ceremony of the peace agreements at the White House took place.

Two residents of Ashdod were injured and were evacuated to Assuta-Ashdod public hospital.

Residents in Ashdod and Ashkelon reported hearing loud explosions and rockets being intercepted over the cities.

IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said, "Two launches from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory have been identified. The air defense fighters intercepted one launch."