The rabbi of Mobileye, robots and mankind

Rabbi Mois Navon joins Eve Harow to discuss some of the philosophical and ethical issues arising from the rapidly developing world of artificial intelligence.

As an ordained Orthodox rabbi and top computer engineer, Navon works and lives at the intersection of science and Torah.

His explanations of the issues, dilemmas and halakhic ramifications of, for example, autonomous vehicles, are riveting and thought provoking.

All to be expected from the genius who developed the chip that keeps us from changing lanes when we shouldn’t.

We need our brightest minds to illuminate the slippery road ahead and Mois Navon shines some light on the future that’s not around the corner any longer. Expect to be challenged.