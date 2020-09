Israel finds new allies that open the door to a complete and significant change for the better of the regional reality.

Trump and Netanyahu with Foreign Ministers of the UAE and Bahrain

Jay Shapiro claims that the agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates is a historic breakthrough.

He thinks that the most stable thing about the Middle East is the fact that it is unstable and surprises can occur at the least expected times.

So what will Israel gain from this agreement? And what might it lose as a result? Hear all the answers.