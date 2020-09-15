Abbas: No peace without 'end to occupation'

Palestinian Authority leader Mahmud Abbas said Monday only an Israeli withdrawal from Judea and Samaria can bring peace to the Middle East, as the UAE and Bahrain signed normalization accords with the Jewish state.

"Peace, security and stability will not be achieved in the region until the Israeli occupation ends," he said in a statement after the signing in Washington of the deals, condemned by the Palestinian Authority as a "betrayal" of their cause.

Abbas' statement came as Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, and Bahrain Foreign Minister Abdullatif al-Zayani gathered at the White House Tuesday to sign the Abraham Accords, the agreement to establish peace between the Jewish State and the two Arab Gulf states.