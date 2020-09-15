Israel’s UN ambassador signals Israel hasn’t given up sovereignty

Erdan: 'He said stopping and not canceling, and we never gave up on our sovereignty.'

Ynet reports Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan signaled that Israel did not give up the option of applying its sovereignty in Judea and Samaria.

Asked by reporters about the UAE foreign minister’s comment thanking Netanyahu for halting the application of sovereignty, Erdan replied: “He said stopping and not canceling, and we never gave up on our sovereignty.”

“When we want to extend our sovereignty over Judea and Samaria, we need the U.S.’ support,” added Erdan from the White House South Lawn, using the correct name for the lands under question.