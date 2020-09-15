AIPAC praises Israel-UAE-Bahrain agreement

'Historic event in the advancement of peace and reconciliation in the Middle East.'

The American-Israel Public Affairs Council (AIPAC) today praised the agreement signed by Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and the United States on the White House lawn.

In a statement, AIPAC said: "The White House ceremony with President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign Ministers Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani is a historic event in the advancement of peace and reconciliation in the Middle East.

"We applaud the leadership of the United States, Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain for achieving this momentous agreement.

"Today’s ceremony sends a clear message that it’s a new era for Israeli-Arab relations. Peace in the region is possible through diplomacy, mutual recognition and negotiation.

"We hope other nations in the Middle East and the Palestinian leadership will follow this inspiring example to bring conflicts in the region to an end and promote prosperity and cooperation," AIPAC said.