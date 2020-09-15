A solution was reached to the issue of yeshiva students, who were required to remain in the yeshivot until the end of the closure after Sukkot as a condition for continuing their studies at the yeshiva during the Tishrei holidays.

After the professional echelon in the Ministry of Health raised difficulties with the request of Minister Rabbi Rafi Peretz to allow yeshiva students to remain in the yeshiva until the eve of Yom Kippur, the issue was resolved in the last hour.

Earlier, Rabbi Peretz sent an angry letter to the prime minister and health minister, demanding that the government's proposal be implemented. After the letter was sent, talks were held by Minister Peretz with Health Minister Edelstein and Maj. Gen. Roni Numa, a member of the Magen Yisrael coronavirus staff.

Numa sought to know how the capsule model is maintained in the Zionist yeshivas, and Minister Peretz attached to the dialogue representatives of the Zionist Yeshivot Association and the Hesder Yeshivot Association, who explained how procedures in the yeshivas are maintained.

Now that the outline has been approved at the professional level, students who came from home this week will be able to stay in yeshiva until the eve of Yom Kippur and return home after the holiday.

Rabbi Peretz said, "I'm glad for the efforts of Health Minister Edelstein and Roni Numa to resolve the crisis. In the month of Elul and the High Holidays, we had to make an effort to keep the Zionist Torah world open as long as the Ministry of Health's rules are followed."