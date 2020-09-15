Gantz: Coronavirus will be here through end of 2021

Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz addressed a number of security and civilian issues Tuesday evening, including the signing of the peace agreements in Wasshington and the fight against the coronavirus.

According to the defense minister, the coronavirus crisis will not be fully resolved before the end of 2021. "Even if there are vaccines, it will take time until the whole population receives them. It will not be before the end of 2021."

Addressing the continuing problem of passing a state budget, the defense minister said: "If the state wants to live life and fulfill the responsibilities of a state, the treasury should immediately plan the 2021 budget."

Addressing the tensions with the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip. Gantz said that "we need to make series efforts in Gaza. It is possible to continue developing gas, water, electricity planning but the implementation should be with a resolution of the issue of the prisoners and missing persons."

"I do not see a major outbreak in Judea and Samaria but there could be an outbreak because of the atmosphere. We need to protect our interests and it is very important to renew the dialogue with the Palestinians. We have a commitment that this dialogue will happen," the defense minister said.

Addressing recent tensions with the Hezbollah terrorist organization in Lebanon, Gantz said that "we will not sit quietly when there is violation of our sovereignty and attacks on IDF soldiers. We will ensure that the other side is badly damaged if it attacks us."

He also addressed the potential sale of the F-35 fighter jet to the United Arab Emirates. "The Americans have a right to make deals. This is a serious matter and I trust the prime minister's remarks regarding the sale of the F-35 that we did not approve that."