History in the making

US President meets PM Netanyahu at the White House shortly before signing of historic peace agreement with UAE, Bahrain.

US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu met at the White House Tuesday ahead of the signing of the normalization agreements with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

The foreign ministers of the UAE and Bahrain arrived shortly before Netanyahu to meet with President Trump.

At the start of the meeting, Trump presented Netanyahu with a golden "key to the White House."

"You've been an amazing leader for a long period of time, and this is in many respects the big day because this is something very special," Trump said.

Netanyahu responded: "You have the key to the hearts of the people of Israel because of all the great things you've done for the Jewish State and the Jewish people."

Trump said that other Arab and Muslim nations are currently in discussions about signing a peace deal with Israel. "We are in talks with 5-6 countries about signing peace accords with Israel, you will see more announcement soon."

“You’re going to see a lot of great activity. There’s going to be peace in the Middle East,” he added.

"I think Israel is not isolated [in the region] anymore," he declared. "Now you have a situation where many of the countries .. want to sign this deal."

Netanyahu agreed, saying that "we have strong relations throughout the Middle East. Israel doesn't feel isolated at all. Its enjoying its greatest diplomatic triumph ever."

The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain are the third anf fourth Arab nations to sign a peace treaty with Israel, following Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994.