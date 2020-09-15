Israeli Left reaches White House gates

Group of Israeli Leftists arrive in front of Blair House where the Prime Minister is staying.

A group of Leftist Israelis arrived in front of Blair House in Washington, D.C., where Binyamin Netanyahu was staying and began protesting against him.

The demonstrators carried signs that read "It's good to protest for our country," and read: "No to corruption - yes to peace," "Bibi is corrupt," "Bribery, fraud, and breach of trust," and "Bibi home," and "Bibi resign".

Tonight, at 19:00 Israel time, the signing ceremony of the peace agreements with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain will be held at the White House. Before the ceremony, at 6:00 PM, a meeting between Netanyahu and Trump will be held, followed by another meeting in the presence of representatives of the four countries.