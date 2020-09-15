Bnei Akiva emissaries leave for Italy, Sweden, Germany, Norway

Since Sunday, no less than seven Bnei Akiva emissaries have taken off to Jewish communities in Italy, Sweden, Germany, and Norway.

The shluchim will leave after great efforts due to coronavirus limitations as the movement sought to make an effort so that they would join the communities before Rosh Hashanah and be partners in preparations for the holiday, prayers, and various ceremonies.

During the coming year, the emissaries will work within the communities, in the schools, and in the youth movement to strengthen the connection of the younger generation with the community, increase Jewish identity, and strengthen the connection with Israel.

Roi Abasis told them excitedly just before they set off: "Just before the Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur Mussaf prayer, the cantor says the prayer of henni haani and continues that he passes before the ark as the messenger of the people of Israel. You also chose to be messengers, to be the heart that connects Jews, and to bring them the 'beautiful Israeli'. I'm sure you will."

World Bnei Akiva believes that immediately after the holidays it will be possible to send out the last emissaries, as emissaries have so far left for the United States, France, Australia and more, but due to coronavirus restrictions, some countries are facing difficulties.