Donald Trump: 'Won't be problem to sell F-35s to Emirates'

Hours before signing peace agreement, US President addresses issue that could hurt Israel's military advantage in Middle East.

U.S. President Donald Trump was interviewed by Fox News just hours before the signing of the agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

"I'm making a big deal with Israel and the United Arab Emirates today and being nominated for the Nobel Prize. No one thought I could do it," Trump said.

He referred to Israeli concerns and opposition to the sale of advanced stealth aircraft to the Emirates and said, "These are rich countries interested in fighter jets, I'll have no problem selling them the F35 aircraft."

President Trump said in an interview that a vaccine against coronavirus will arrive "within a few weeks".

Earlier, Emiran Foreign Minister Anwar Gergash also spoke about the F35. "We have legitimate requests in the agreement. Any thought of war with Israel no longer exists," he said.

He noted that "under the agreement, Israel will suspend annexation of Palestinian lands and stop undermining the two-state solution.

"Political issues and differences in attitudes should be resolved but should not be obstacles to building healthy relationships," Gergash said.

He expressed hope that the normalization would also help establish a Palestinian state and peace with Israel. "We broke the psychological barrier and that was the most important thing once you realize that what you've been doing for so many years doesn't work, then everything else becomes simpler."