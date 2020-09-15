MK Yakov Asher: 'I don't see any intentional persecution'

'Haredi public was disciplined during the first wave, government didn't look deeply into things,' MK Yakov Asher says.

MK Yakov Asher (UTJ), who chairs the Knesset's Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee, responded to MK Yakov Litzman's (UTJ) decision to resign as minister in protest of the lockdown.

In an interview with Kikar Hashabbat, Asher said: "He's been yelling about this for a month, and unfortunately he was right. Therefore, any action that he took is justified, from his perspective. It's justified because he saw this ahead of time."

"But to say that someone sat and planned all of this so that it should happen during this period? No. It could be that there was a calculation that on the intermediate days of Sukkot (the Festival of Tabernacles), people don't work - so it's possible.

"They don't understand that the haredi public was disciplined during the first wave. You know where we lost it? When it hit the synagogues. Every sexton became a coronavirus expert and started arranging the synagogue."

"I don't see any intentional persecution," he emphasized, but added that there had been "ignorance and limiting the haredi public's steps in every decision, they didn't look deeply into things."

Regarding why he did not resign, Asher explained, "We have another few things, another few lockdowns, another few things on the table, such as the Draft Law and the yeshivas' budget. Rabbi Litzman took a step, he did not ask our advice, and I was surprised at his move."