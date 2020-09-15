Will kosher slaughter be allowed in Poland?

Chair of Poland's Law and Justice party says new bill will allow slaughter for national, religious, needs.

Jarosław Kaczyński, who chairs Poland's leading Law and Justice party, said his party has drafted a bill on the protection of animals, which will allow slaughter for national and religious organizations' needs.

As a result, the restrictions on ritual slaughter will be lifted, and kosher slaughter will be permissible.

Poland's Rabbi Michael Schudrich clarified that there is still a possibility that kosher slaughter will be limited to local needs only. This, he said, would bring with it great financial costs which are disproportionate to performing kosher slaughter in the country.

"We are working intensively and with quiet diplomacy in order to prevent this restriction," he said.

In recent years, the Polish government has attempted to ban kosher slaughter, as well as the export of kosher meat.