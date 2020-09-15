Mahane Yehuda, Jerusalem's open-air market, to remain open during lockdown

Jerusalem mayor announces largest market in region will remain open during lockdown, praises change of policy.

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion on Tuesday morning announced that the Mahane Yehuda open-air market will remain open during the upcoming three-week lockdown.

Lion said that the decision was made after discussions with senior Health Ministry officials, and that the market will remain open since supermarkets are also allowed to remain open.

"The shuk (market) is a central source of food in the city of Jerusalem, and I praise the change in policy regarding open-air markets," he said.

On Monday, it was decided to exempt Ben Gurion International Airport from the lockdown, allowing Israelis with tickets in and out of the country to fly to their destinations.

It was also decided that buses and trains would operate during the lockdown, in capacities similar to their regular routines.