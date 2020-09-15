How will buses and trains operate during lockdown?

The Exceptions Committee met Monday night to discuss possible exceptions to the plan for the three-week lockdown, Kikar Hashabbat reported.

During the discussion, the Committee decided to allow parks and playgrounds to remain open, and those living in the same household will be allowed to exercise together without distance limits.However, restaurants will be allowed to offer only delivery services, not take away.

Hotels and vacation cabins will not be exempted from the lockdown.

Transportation Minister Miri Regev (Likud) said that buses will operate at 50% capacity between the hours of 5:00a.m. and 10:00p.m. Intercity buses will operate Sunday through Thursday only, excepting holiday eves and the night after each holiday ends. Municipal bus lines will operate Sunday through Thursday, between the hours of 5:00a.m. and 10:00p.m., as well as on Fridays and Saturdays, according to their regular schedules.

However, only lines providing transportation for essential workers will be allowed to operate. Other lines, including night lines, school buses, college buses, and others, will be canceled.

The frequency of those lines which are not identified as transporting essential workers will be significantly reduced.

Details will be available beginning on Wednesday afternoon, via all applications and service information channels.

Trains will operate on a voucher system, during the same hours as intercity buses.

Shared taxis within cities will operate in accordance with the regulations for city buses, while shared taxes traveling between cities will operate in accordance with the regulations for intercity buses.

Intercity travel is intended only to allow employees to reach workplaces approved by the government, and for other essential needs. There will be enforcement to prevent public transportation from being used for non-essential purposes which violate the lockdown.

Buses to and from Eilat will operate on a reduced schedule and will require that passengers reserve seats ahead of time, in order to allow Eilat residents to travel for essential purposes.