One organization is taking action - Meir Panim for the people

Watch: With many unemployed, food is getting expensive. One organization is taking action

“People who used to buy four kilos of potatoes now only buy two!” laments Varda, a fruit and vegetable store owner in the southern city of Dimona, Israel. Her story is similar to the current situation in Jewish State today. That’s because covid-induced layoffs as well as mass unemployment have sent many people in Israel into the cold world of poverty.

This disturbing phenomenon has sent government offices scrambling for solutions to the economic fallout. But their incompetence and apathy have ended up putting much of the funding needed for those affected by the corona crisis into the hands of other people...Many who don’t even need it!

And the people who suffer the most, are those who can’t even afford to buy food.

That’s why Varda decided to do her part and donate all of her excess produce to the hungry people in Israel. And she knows that there is one organization in Israel that she can rely on to get that food to those very people who need it most - Meir Panim.

Meir Panim is a charitable food bank that has established soup kitchens throughout Israel.

But these aren’t your typical soup kitchens. They look and feel like restaurants. They are fully staffed with volunteer waiters, cooks, and chefs.

But now that so many in Israel are still suffering from the fallout of the corona-crisis, Meir Panim has had to shift gears providing takeaway menus for Israel’s downtrodden. But the new wave of poverty-stricken Israelis is beginning to overwhelm this vital Organization. That’s why they are looking for ways to acquire more donations from Israel’s friends who don’t want the country’s people to starve.

The current crisis is comparable to a famine in the Land of Israel, similar to what happened in the days of the Bible when Jacob sent his sons to down to Egypt in search of food to live:

Now I hear,” he went on, “that there are rations to be had in Egypt. Go down and procure rations for us there, that we may live and not die.” (Genesis 42:2)

Yes, there is no actual food shortage in Israel. But there might as well be since so many Israelis can’t afford to acquire it.

