President Kamala Harris?

Watch: Faux pas or Freudian slip? Kamala Harris discusses what a 'Harris administration' will do if she is elected.

California Senator and Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris raised eyebrows over the weekend, when she accidentally referred to a future “Harris administration” during a virtual address.

Harris, the running mate of former Vice President and 2020 Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden, gave a five-minute virtual address to Hispanic business owners in Arizona on Saturday.

During the address, Harris vowed that if elected, her administration would provide $100 billion in low-interest loans and investments for minority-owned businesses.

Harris inadvertently referred to “a Harris administration”, before adding that she would be working “together with Joe Biden.”