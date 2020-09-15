Private daycares to remain open during lockdown?

Israel's educational system - other than special education - will shut on Friday, ahead of the expected lockdown, but some private daycares have said they will continue to operate despite orders from above, Israel Hayom reported.

According to the report, owners of private daycares have said that they will collapse financially if they are forced to close for three weeks, since many parents will demand refunds.

The Private Preschools Forum, which includes hundreds of daycares and preschools, said that on Monday, following Rosh Hashanah (the Jewish New Year) private childcare centers will open as usual.

According to the Forum's leaders, "Immediately after the holiday ends, on Monday, private preschools will resume routine and operate as any other business in the State of Israel, in order to allow the private sector to work, as the government decided."

"The private preschools are an essential sector for Israel's job market and economy. And the infection rates also prove that there is no reason to close childcare for children from birth to age three."

Hadar Lev Radia, a daycare owner who intends to operate during the lockdown despite the restrictions, told Israel Hayom: "A lockdown is not something to take lightly. Certainly, not for young children. They don't understand the meaning of the word. They need certainty and stability. This isn't extra for them it's a need. Only this way will they feel safe and protected."

She added: "Approximately 2,000 daycares closed due to the previous lockdown. We are still dealing with the economic fallout from then, and now, for us, this news is a critical blow. We cannot continue [operating] in deficit."