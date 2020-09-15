Gal Gadot’s ‘Wonder Woman’ sequel debut delayed again until winter

Sequel to blockbuster 'Wonder Woman' pushed off until Christmas, after originally being scheduled for release in June.

The world is going to have to wait a little longer to see Gal Gadot in the sequel to the superhero blockbuster “Wonder Woman.”

Originally scheduled to open in June, and delayed several times, the film is now set for a Dec. 25 opening.

The first “Wonder Woman” film was the highest-grossing movie in the summer of 2017, making $412.5 million in the U.S. and $821.8 million worldwide.

The sequel, in which the Israeli Gadot reprises her role as Diana Prince, the Amazonian Princess Diana of Themyscira, was expected to be one of the highest-grossing movies of the year.

About 70% of movie theaters in the U.S. have reopened, but theaters in large cities like New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco remain closed, Variety reported.

Meanwhile, Gadot will star alongside Ryan Reynolds and Duane Johnson in the thriller “Red Notice,” which is set for release in late 2020.

She will also star in “Death on the Nile,” an adaptation of an Agatha Christie novel that is still scheduled for a theatrical release next month.